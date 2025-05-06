Sewald (shoulder) will be rechecked at two-week intervals to determine progress and readiness to begin a throwing program, MLB.com reports.
Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt earlier indicated that Sewald would be a out for a while, so these two-week evaluations track with earlier comments. There is still not estimated timeline for the right-hander's return.
