The Guardians designated Avila for assignment Wednesday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Paul Sewald. Avila, 28, held a 3.81 ERA and 82:36 K:BB over 82.2 regular-season innings for the Guardians in 2024. There might be interest in Avila via trade or waivers, but his lack of minor-league options will limit his appeal.