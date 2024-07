The Guardians recalled Strzelecki from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

He'll join the Cleveland bullpen as a replacement for right-hander Spencer Howard, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Strzelecki tossed 5.2 scoreless innings over four relief appearances with Cleveland earlier this season but has otherwise spent the entire 2024 campaign at the Triple-A level, where he's turned in a 4.18 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 32.1 frames.