The Guardians designated Strzelecki for assignment Tuesday.

Strzelecki was effective during his time in the majors last season, allowing just three runs over 11.2 innings with the Guardians. However, his 5.01 ERA at Triple-A Columbus makes him significantly less reliable than his MLB statline would suggest, so the team will strip him of his 40-man spot and use it to protect fellow right-hander Franco Aleman from the upcoming Rule 5 Draft.