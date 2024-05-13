The Guardians recalled Strzelecki from Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Strzelecki will give the Guardians another relief option while Sam Hentges is on paternity leave. He has made three scoreless appearances out of the bullpen for the big club this season.
