The Guardians selected Halpin (wrist) to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Halpin has spent each of the past two seasons with Double-A Akron, where he's slashed .240/.314/.386 with 83 RBI across 203 games. Now that he's on the 40-man roster, the Guardians may be willing to bump him up to Triple-A Columbus, though an MLB debut doesn't appear to be on the horizon.