Halpin (wrist) went 0-for-2 in Monday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Halpin failed to impress at the dish, but it's a positive sign that he's been able to put his wrist injury behind him. He finished the year with 12 home runs, 46 RBI, 12 stolen bags and 54 runs scored over 90 games at Double-A Akron a season ago.