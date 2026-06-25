Guardians' Petey Halpin: Scores three times off bench

Halpin entered Wednesday's game as a pinch runner and went 1-for-2 with three runs scored in a 4-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Halpin reached base just once in two plate appearance but crossed the plate three times. He ran for David Fry and scored in the sixth inning, singled and scored in the eighth and was the designated runner in the 10th and scored. He had started the previous four games before opening Wednesday's contest on the bench. Halpin is getting an uptick in playing time in the outfield with both Chase DeLauter (ribs) and Angel Martinez (foot) on the injured list.