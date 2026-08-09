Guardians' Petey Halpin: Sitting in series finale

Halpin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Halpin is on the bench for the third straight game, but Sunday will mark the first time that the left-handed-hitting outfielder has sat against a righty starter (Davis Martin) during that stretch. Though he's produced a serviceable .264/.298/.415 slash line since the All-Star break, Halpin could nonetheless see his opportunities against right-handed pitching take a hit in the near future while the Guardians make more of an effort to clear room in the lineup for rookie Angel Genao and the hot-hitting Angel Martinez.