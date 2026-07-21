Guardians' Petey Halpin: Smacks first major-league homers

Halpin went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three RBI and an additional run scored during Monday's 13-4 win over Minnesota.

It took 40 major-league games, but Halpin finally went yard for the first time in his career Monday. In fact, he was responsible for two of the Guardians' six homers off right-hander Joe Ryan in a blowout win. Halpin has seen a steady amount of reps in the outfield since rejoining the big club prior to the All-Star break, but he could be sent back down to Triple-A Columbus once Angel Martinez (foot) is reinstated from the 10-day injured list.