Battenfield allowed two runs (one earned) off four hits over 4.2 innings in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees while surrendering zero walks and striking out three batters. He did not factor into the decision.

The 25-year-old rookie was given an early wake-up call after giving up an immediate double to Anthony Volpe, but he was able to get through the first four innings unharmed. An RBI single from Kyle Higashioka paired with a throwing error from Andres Gimenez allowed the Yankees to cut Cleveland's lead to one run, at which point Battenfield was relieved and New York went on to complete the comeback. With Aaron Civale (oblique) set to miss at least two weeks, Battenfield could stay put in the Guardians' rotation for now as the team waits for Civale to return.