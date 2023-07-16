Battenfield (shoulder) struck out two over 4.2 innings while allowing an earned run on three hits and no walks in his most recent rehab start July 9 for Double-A Akron.

Battenfield built up to 67 pitches (40 strikes) in the rehab outing, his second since he landed on the 15-day injured list May 19 with right shoulder inflammation. Because he was later transferred to the 60-day IL, Battenfield won't be eligible for activation until Tuesday, but the Guardians may want the right-hander to make one more rehab start before rejoining the big club. Once activated, Battenfield could step into the rotation spot vacated by Shane Bieber (elbow), who was placed on the 15-day IL on Saturday.