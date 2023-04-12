Battenfield is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Yankees in Cleveland.
Cleveland previously called Battenfield up from Triple-A Columbus on Monday, and after he wasn't needed out of the bullpen in either of the team's past two games, he'll end up entering the rotation as a replacement for Aaron Civale (oblique), who was moved to the 15-day injured list. After working five innings in his lone outing at Triple-A on April 4 prior to his callup, Battenfield should be sufficiently stretched out for starting duty in what will be his MLB debut. The 25-year-old right-hander spent the entire 2022 season at Columbus, logging a 3.63 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 109:57 K:BB across 153.2 innings.