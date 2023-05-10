Battenfield (0-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits over six innings in a 5-0 loss to the Tigers. He struck out four.

Battenfield was hit hard early, allowing two runs in the first inning and another three in the third. The rookie right-hander would settle down, blanking Detroit over his final three frames, but ultimately took his fourth defeat as Cleveland couldn't crack Eduardo Rodriguez in a shutout loss. It's been an up-and-down year so far for Battenfield. He now sports a 4.45 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB through 30.1 innings. Battenfield should lineup for at least one more start while Triston McKenzie (shoulder) and Aaron Civale (oblique) remain sidelined.