Battenfield is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Tigers at Progressive Field.
After a brief stint in the bullpen, Battenfield took Zach Plesac's spot in the rotation last Friday against the Twins and turned in an impressive seven-inning outing in which he struck out seven and permitted just two hits and zero walks. As expected, Battenfield will be rewarded with another turn through the rotation, and he should have some security in a starting role while both Triston McKenzie (shoulder) and Aaron Civale (oblique) are likely sidelined until late May and while Plesac works to get back on track at Triple-A Columbus.
