Battenfield allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two over two relief innings in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Red Sox.

Battenfield started his first three appearances of the season with mixed results. The strong debuts of Logan Allen and Tanner Bibee, combined with an off day in each of the next three weeks, means the Guardians can get by with five starters. Battenfield has a 4.67 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB across 17.1 innings, and there's always a chance the 25-year-old right-hander could be optioned out for a fresh bullpen arm if he continues to struggle.