Battenfield will have his contract selected by the Guardians ahead of Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old will receive his first big-league promotion Friday with James Karinchak unable to travel to Canada for the three-game series in Toronto this weekend since he's unvaccinated. Battenfield was acquired from the Rays at the trade deadline last year and has a 3.19 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 79:41 K:BB across 121. innings (12 starts) with Triple-A Columbus this season.