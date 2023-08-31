Battenfield was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Eric Haase has also been DFA'd as the Guardians clear out 40-man roster space following their waiver claims of Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Matt Moore. Battenfield, 26, carries a 5.19 ERA in 34.2 innings this season at the MLB level and a 5.66 ERA in 47.2 innings at Triple-A.