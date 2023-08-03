Battenfield (shoulder) made the fifth start of his rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Columbus, striking out one over 7.1 innings while allowing seven earned runs on seven hits and five walks.

Between stops at Columbus and Double-A Akron over the past month, Battenfield has steadily built up his innings and pitch counts, but the results haven't been especially impressive. He's covered 24.2 innings in total, giving up eight home runs over that stretch while pitching to a 5.47 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB. With his 30-day rehab window nearing its end, the Guardians will have to activate him, and he looks like a candidate to fill the vacant fifth spot in the Cleveland rotation after Aaron Civale was traded to Tampa Bay earlier this week. The Guardians have yet to announce a starter for Saturday's game against the White Sox, so Battenfield could end up taking the hill that day.