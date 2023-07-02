Battenfield (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance with Double-A Akron on Tuesday, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Battenfield has been sidelined with shoulder inflammation since mid-May. He's scheduled to throw 65 pitches in his rehab outing, which makes it possible that he returns from the injured list on July 21 -- the date he's first eligible. It's unlikely that Battenfield sticks in the majors upon his activation, though he could contribute to the big-league club in the closing months of the campaign.