Battenfield (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks over 4.2 innings as the Guardians fell 5-1 to the Rockies. He struck out four.

The rookie right-hander couldn't find the plate consistently on a chilly day in Cleveland, tossing only 54 of 97 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. Battenfield has completed five innings only once in three MLB starts since his promotion, and while his 3.52 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 15.1 innings are decent, his 12:7 K:BB is less encouraging. With Logan Allen looking good in his debut Sunday and Tanner Bibee knocking on the door, Battenfield's hold on a rotation spot is tenuous at best. If he does get another turn, it's likely to come early next week in Yankee Stadium.