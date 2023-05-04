Battenfield will start Friday's game against the Twins, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Battenfield will take the place of Zach Plesac on Friday, who has gotten off to a miserable start to the season (7.59 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 21.1 IP). Battenfield's 2023 numbers are better (4.67 ERA, 1.56 WHIP), but he has given up at least three earned runs in each of his last two appearances.
