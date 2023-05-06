Battenfield (0-3) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on two hits and zero walks over seven innings during a 2-0 loss to Minnesota. He struck out seven.

After ceding his starting spot to fellow rookies Logan Allen and Tanner Bibee, Battenfield moved back into the rotation Friday as Cleveland opted for him over Zach Plesac, who's posted a 7.59 ERA and a 1.97 WHIP over his first 21.1 innings. Battenfield made the most of his opportunity and was perfect through 5.2 innings before surrendering a single to Christian Vazquez and a two-run home run to Max Kepler in the sixth. Those were the only baserunners and runs allowed by the right-hander, but that was enough to take the loss as Bailey Ober and the Twins' bullpen shut out the Guardians. Despite the loss, Battenfield may have done enough to earn another turn through the rotation.