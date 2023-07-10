The Guardians have selected Velazquez with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Already 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and not turning 19 until May, Velazquez is a below-average runner and athlete behind the plate, but he has a chance to be an above-average hitter with plus power. The left-handed hitter from California has faced excellent competition in high school and consistently makes good decisions in the box while making contact at a strong clip. He has easy power to the pull side that he doesn't need to sell out for. Velazquez has a plus arm behind the plate, but his receiving needs work, and it's possible he could end up at first base or designated hitter.