Guardians assistant general manager Matt Foreman said that Velazquez hasn't played for Triple-A Columbus since last Sunday due to lingering lower-body soreness, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Widely considered the Guardians' top prospects and regarded as one of the top power bats in the minors, Velazquez is being viewed as day-to-day and is expected to make it back into the Columbus lineup before the International League season concludes Sept. 20. The 21-year-old first baseman has hit .298 with 29 home runs across 117 games between Columbus and Double-A Akron this season.