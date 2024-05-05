Laureano went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Angels.

Laureano snapped an 0-for-12 slump that dated back to April 21 when he went yard in the fourth inning Saturday. The outfielder is slashing a meager .161/.304/.268 with a homer, four RBI, six runs scored, three stolen bases and three doubles over 69 plate appearances this season. That slump has taken Laureano out of contention to play versus right-handed pitchers, with Will Brennan and Estevan Florial mostly sharing right field and designated hitter. Laureano will still get looks against southpaws, but he shouldn't be expected to fill more than a short-side platoon role any time soon.