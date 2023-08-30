Laureano will start in right field and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Twins.

Laureano will draw his eighth consecutive start Wednesday, including his third in a row out of the cleanup spot. Though he's benefited from fellow outfielder Will Brennan sitting out against lefties while also missing a few days with a knee injury, Laureano still appears to have claimed a regular spot in the lineup at the expense of Oscar Gonzalez, who will head to the bench for the second time in three games while he remains in the midst of a 5-for-42 slump at the plate over his last 11 contests. Laureano, meanwhile, has been running hot while starting the previous seven games, going 10-for-26 with four extra-base hits and four walks. Expect the Guardians to continue to make room in the starting nine for Laureano while he's thriving at the dish.