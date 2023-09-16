Laureano went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Friday's victory over the Rangers.

Laureano was on base in all four plate appearances Friday, including clubbing his ninth home run of the season to lead off the fifth. This performance marked Laureano's seventh multi-hit game since joining Cleveland on Aug. 8 from the Athletics. In 29 games with the Guardians, Laureano is slashing .248/.342/.406 with three homers, 13 RBI, 14 runs and one stolen base over 101 at-bats.