Laureano went 1-for-2 with a double and a stolen base in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Athletics.

Laureano has started in right field against both left-handed pitchers the Guardians have faced this season. His double was his first hit of the campaign, and he's added a walk, two strikeouts and a steal. It's still early, but it appears Laureano and Will Brennan are in a strict platoon in right field. It's also possible Laureano could see some games as the designated hitter versus right-handers if his bat warms up.