Lopez was claimed off waivers by the Guardians on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Cleveland scooped up Lopez, Matt Moore and Lucas Giolito from the Angels via waivers, taking on their salaries but not having to give up any players in the process. Lopez has posted a 3.93 ERA and 71:30 K:BB over 55 relief innings for the White Sox and Angels this season. He will give the Guardians a capable setup man ahead of closer Emmanuel Clase.