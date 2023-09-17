Lopez (3-7) struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the win Saturday over the Rangers.

Lopez kept the game close in the top of the eighth inning, allowing the Guardians to pull ahead in their half of the frame. This was Lopez's seventh outing with Cleveland, and he's posted 6.2 scoreless innings with a 6:3 K:BB while adding three holds in a setup role. When accounting for his time with the Angels and White Sox earlier in the year, he's pitched to a 3.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 77:33 K:BB with six saves and 17 holds over 61.2 innings.