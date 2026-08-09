Guardians' Rhys Hoskins: Blasts homer in loss

Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the White Sox.

This was Hoskins' first multi-hit effort since July 20 versus the Twins. The first baseman continues to fill a part-time role, now working as a platoon partner with Nathaniel Lowe, who was acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline. Hoskins is batting .183 with a .703 OPS, 13 homers, 38 RBI, 33 runs scored, 13 doubles and a stolen base over 304 plate appearances this season. Considering Hoskins hasn't started against a right-hander since July 23, expect him to be strictly platooned for the remainder of the year.