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Guardians' Rhys Hoskins: Cracks two homers against Minnesota

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hoskins went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs during the Guardians' 13-4 win over the Twins on Monday.

The Guardians tied a franchise record with seven home runs during Monday's blowout win, and Hoskins was responsible for two of the six long balls off Twins ace Joe Ryan. It was the first multi-homer game of the season for Hoskins and 14th of his major-league career, the last taking place May 31, 2025 against the Phillies as a member of the Brewers. It's been a down season for the veteran first baseman, though he's gone 5-for-22 with four solo home runs over his last six games.

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