Guardians' Rhys Hoskins: Delivers clutch double in win

Hoskins went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Mariners.

Hoskins entered the game as a pinch hitter for Kyle Manzardo in the seventh inning and made an immediate impact. After singling in his first plate appearance, he came through with a go-ahead two-run double in Cleveland's five-run eighth inning to help complete the comeback victory. The veteran's afternoon was a welcome boost amid an otherwise difficult month, as he is batting just .161 with a 35.2 percent strikeout rate in June.