Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Guardians' Rhys Hoskins: Delivers early in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Hoskins went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 12-8 loss to Arizona.

Hoskins gave the Guardians an early lead with a two-run bomb in the first inning. That snapped a 1-for-15 stretch for the first baseman, who was later replaced by Kyle Manzardo when a right-handed reliever entered the game. The Hoskins/Manzardo combination at first base ranks last in the majors with a combined .203 average. Cleveland, which is in the thick of the postseason chase, will be looking to upgrade its offense heading into the trade deadline, and first base is an obvious starting point.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!