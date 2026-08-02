Guardians' Rhys Hoskins: Delivers early in loss

Hoskins went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 12-8 loss to Arizona.

Hoskins gave the Guardians an early lead with a two-run bomb in the first inning. That snapped a 1-for-15 stretch for the first baseman, who was later replaced by Kyle Manzardo when a right-handed reliever entered the game. The Hoskins/Manzardo combination at first base ranks last in the majors with a combined .203 average. Cleveland, which is in the thick of the postseason chase, will be looking to upgrade its offense heading into the trade deadline, and first base is an obvious starting point.