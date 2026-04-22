Guardians' Rhys Hoskins: Out of lineup again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hoskins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Astros.
After starting four straight contests, Hoskins has now been out of the lineup for two straight. Jose Ramirez will receive a start at designated hitter, while Daniel Schneemann will occupy third base for the Guardians in Wednesday's rubber match.
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