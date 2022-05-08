The Guardians optioned Palacios to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
With Cleveland needing to bring up a starting pitcher (Konnor Pilkington) from Triple-A Columbus for Sunday's series finale with the Blue Jays and the team also in need of another bullpen arm (Kirk McCarty) to offer length behind him, Palacios was an extendable piece for the big club. The 24-year-old outfielder started in seven of the Guardians' 12 games following his April 25 call-up, going 7-for-27 (.259 average) with two walks, a double and two RBI.
