Palacios isn't starting the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Even though right-hander Garrett Hill is on the mound during Monday's matinee, Palacios will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. Franmil Reyes is shifting to right field while Gabriel Arias enters the lineup at the hot corner.
