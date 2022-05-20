Palacios was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Palacios spent a week on the major-league roster while Josh Naylor was on the COVID-19 injured list. He appeared in three games, going 3-for-10 at the plate while stealing a base, but he'll return to the minors with Naylor now back with the team.
