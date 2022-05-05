Palacios will start in left field and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.
With Josh Naylor moving to first base while Owen Miller gets Thursday off, Palacios will enter the Guardians outfield for the third time in four games. The rookie has started in six of Cleveland's 11 games overall since receiving a promotion from Triple-A Columbus and is slashing .316/.381/.368 with two RBI through his first 21 big-league plate appearances.
