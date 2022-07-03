Palacios is hitting .188 (6-for-32) with four walks since the start of June.

With Oscar Gonzalez (abdomen) on the injured list, it wouldn't be surprising to see Palacios pick up a little more playing time in the short term. He's started two of the last three games, but he'll need to hit to keep himself in the mix in the corner outfield. Palacios' primary competitor for starts is likely to be Ernie Clement. Palacios is slashing .253/.313/.320 with no home runs, a stolen base, 10 RBI and five runs scored through 82 plate appearances.