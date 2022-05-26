Palacios was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
The 25-year-old spent nearly a week in the minors, but he'll rejoin the Guardians as part of a move after Franmil Reyes (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Palacios has appeared in 12 big-league games this year and has hit .270 with a double, two RBI, a run and a stolen base. He should serve mainly as outfield depth during Reyes' absence.
More News
-
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Two hits, steal in loss•
-
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Rejoins big club•
-
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Heads back to minors•
-
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Picks up another start•
-
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Two hits in big-league debut•