Palacios was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

The 25-year-old spent nearly a week in the minors, but he'll rejoin the Guardians as part of a move after Franmil Reyes (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Palacios has appeared in 12 big-league games this year and has hit .270 with a double, two RBI, a run and a stolen base. He should serve mainly as outfield depth during Reyes' absence.

