Palacios was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old was demoted to Columbus on Sunday but will rejoin the big-league club with Josh Naylor (undisclosed) landing on the COVID-19 IL and reliever Kirk McCarty being optioned. Palacios should serve as a reserve option in the outfield while back up in the majors.
