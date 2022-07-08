Palacios was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.
Palacios drew starts in the last three games and went 2-for-8 with a walk and a strikeout. However, he'll head to the minors after Nolan Jones was called up Friday. Jones should serve as the Guardians' primary right fielder while Oscar Gonzalez (abdomen) is on the injured list.
