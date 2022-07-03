Palacios is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
The lefty-hitting Palacios is projected to see an uptick in playing time after everyday right fielder Oscar Gonzalez (abdomen) was moved to the injured list Saturday, but Palacios will take a seat for the series finale with southpaw Jordan Montgomery on the hill for New York. The righty-hitting Ernie Clement will instead start alongside Myles Straw and Steven Kwan in the Guardians outfield. Clement and Palacios could end up forming a platoon while Gonzalez is out, with Clement set to benefit from the larger share of starting chances as the left-handed hitter.
More News
-
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Playing time remains limited•
-
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Playing time sparse•
-
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Recalled by Cleveland•
-
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Two hits, steal in loss•
-
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Rejoins big club•