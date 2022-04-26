Palacios went 2-for-3 in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Angels.
Monday's contest was Palacios' big-league debut -- he filled in for fellow rookie Steven Kwan (hamstring) in left field. The Guardians ran into a stingy performance from Michael Lorenzen and the Angels' bullpen, with Palacios being the only batter to rack up multiple hits for the visitors. The 24-year-old should get a chance to play at least semi-regularly as long as he's in the majors, though he may be limited to hitting in the bottom half of the order.