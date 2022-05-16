Palacios went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Twins.
Palacios was the only Guardian hitter to post multiple hits Sunday, and he also recorded his first major-league steal. The outfielder has appeared in 10 games this season, and he's hit safely in seven of them. He owns a .300/.344/.333 slash line with two RBI and a double across 32 plate appearances, though his time in the majors may be limited to as long as Josh Naylor is on the COVID-19 injured list.
More News
-
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Rejoins big club•
-
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Heads back to minors•
-
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Picks up another start•
-
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Two hits in big-league debut•
-
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Promoted, starting Monday•
-
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Optioned to minors•