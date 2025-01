The Guardians signed Pint to a minor-league contract Wednesday.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft, Pint has failed to live up to expectations, in large part due to an inability to find the strike zone. He made five appearances with the Rockies over the last two seasons, allowing nine runs with a 7:8 K:BB over 3.2 frames. He'll be in minor-league camp during spring training and likely begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Columbus.