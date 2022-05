Boone was named Pitcher of the Week in the Carolina League on Monday.

Boone earned the weekly award with six innings of one-hit ball while striking out eight against Single-A Down East last Wednesday. Through six starts at Single-A Lynchburg, the left-hander has a 2.03 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 41:5 K:BB across 26.2 innings. Boone's strong play thus far could see him get a midseason promotion to High-A Lake County if he can keep it going.