Quinn signed a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Quinn's deal with Cleveland includes an invitation to big-league spring training, allowing the 29-year-old to have an opportunity to prove his value prior to the upcoming 2023 campaign. The outfielder appeared in 44 games last season as a member of the Phillies and Rays, batting .215 with five extra-base hits, seven RBI, 15 runs scored and four stolen bases over 79 at-bats. Quinn has yet to play in more than 50 major-league contests during a season at any point in his seven-year career, making him an unlikely candidate to have much an impact on the Guardians in 2023.